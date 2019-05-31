‘Film Fest’; Rachael Leigh Cook, Diona Reasonover, Bryan Callen, Will Sasso, Others Join Indie Dramedy

Rachael Leigh Cook (She’s All That, Perception), Diona Reasonover (NCIS), Bryan Callen (Schooled), Will Sasso (The Three Stooges, Jon Stewart’s Irresistible), Sara Rue (American Housewife), Chris D’Elia (Undateable, You) and Dylan Silver (You Wish You Lived Here) have joined the cast of indie drama-comedy Film Fest.

Matt Cook is starring in the film directed by Marshall Cook, who co-wrote the screenplay with Paul Alan Cope. It’s about a struggling filmmaker (Cook) who travels to an obscure festival to sell his film.

Here are some character breakdowns: Reasonover will play Alex Davis, a film producer who quits her assisting job and secretly plunges her entire life savings to make an indie movie that has little-to-no hope of making its money back. Callen plays Steve Muller, an agent. Sasso’s role is Montgomery Nash, the director and founder of the obscure festival Logan attends in the hope of selling his film. D’Elia plays Josh, a hotshot director on the rise. Silver is Marcy, an earnest actress searching for stardom around every corner, no matter the corner.

Jason Genao, Ellen Wong, Allison Dunbar, Laird Macintosh, and C.J. Vana also co-star. APS Films is producing in association with Convoy Entertainment.

Cook is repped by Industry Entertainment and Fuller Law; Reasonover by CAA, Management 360, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Callen by Innovative Artists; Sasso by APA, D2 Management, and Del, Shaw, Moonves; Rue by APA and Artists First; D’Elia by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment; Silver by Gersh and Working Entertainment.