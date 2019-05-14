Berry Meyerowitz & Jeff Sackman Launch Film Indie Quiver Distribution

Phase 4 Films founder and former eOne exec Berry Meyerowitz and onetime Lionsgate Films president Jeff Sackman have teamed to launched Quiver Distribution, with a plan to acquire, market and exploit films across all platforms in the U.S. and Canada.

The company already has two titles in the pipeline at launch: the John Travolta suspense thriller The Fanatic, to hit theaters September 6, and the Nicolas Cage-Laurence Fishburne action thriller Running With the Devil, which will bow September 13. (Both pics are on offer for international buyers at the now underway Cannes film market.)

Quiver, based in Los Angeles and Toronto, solidifies a team-up of the past 2 1/2 years, during which time Sackman and Meyerowitz have collaborated with producers to help finance and sell feature films to the likes of Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Sony and Paramount.

“Our collective experience and relationships will bring value to all constituents,” the pair said in a release announcing the launch. “Quiver Distribution will capitalize on the emergence of new platforms by providing entertaining and star driven films for consumers, no matter where they choose to watch them.”

Also joining the Quiver team is Sean Monson, who will oversee finance and operations, and Larry Greenberg, who will oversee acquisitions and U.S. distribution.

Meyerowitz sold his Phase 4 Films to Entertainment One in 2014, becoming head of eOne’s U.S. Film business. Sackman was the first President of Lionsgate Films and later launched and led ThinkFilm. He most recently ran Tajj Media Services, which focused on consulting, producing and executive producing.