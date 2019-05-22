Quentin Tarantino On Being A Roman Polanski Fan & Public’s Fascination With Charles Manson: ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Cannes Press Conference

Charles Manson fixation, Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski were, natch,the subjects that dominated today’s Cannes press conference for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which premiered to stellar reviews and a six minute plus standing ovation last night at the Grand Lumiere.

Manson is a supporting character in Tarantino’s love letter to his 1969 Hollywood childhood about a has-been star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) coming to grips with a changing industry.

Says Tarantino about the media and general public’s long-time fascination with Manson, “How he was able to get these girls and young boys to submit to him, it seems unfathomable.”

“The more you learn, the more concrete it gets, it doesn’t make it clearer, it makes it more obscure the more you know.”

Related Story Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Wows Cannes Premiere Audience; Pitt, DiCaprio & Robbie Superb

“The unknowingness of it, the possibly to truly understand is what causes frustration,” says the two-time Oscar winning filmmaker.

Said Brad Pitt, who plays the Cliff Booth, the stuntman to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton about the film’s spotlight on Manson and his massacres in relation to the era, “I don’t see it as a rage against individuals, but a rage against innocence. When the Manson murders occurred, three was a free love movement, there were new ideas out there, and cinemas was being recalibrated. When that event happened –the tragic loss of Sharon and others –what scared many even so today; it was a sobering dark look at the dark side of human nature. That pivotal moment was a real loss of innocence, and that’s what the film addresses.”

In prepping to play the role of Sharon Tate, the former wife of Roman Polanski who was slain by the Manson cult, Margot Robbie said she “watched everything” in prepping for the part. “I was trying to understand what purpose the character serves to the story. Why is this character in the story? Quentin said to me she’s the heartbeat of the story. I saw her as a ray of light. That was my job and role to serve in this story.”

A New York Times reporter in the room asked Tarantino why Robbie’s Tate has so few lines in the movie. “I just reject your hypothesis,” said Tarantino. Robbie stuck to her guns with her previous answer about honoring the vision of Tate in the film.

Tarantino was hammered by two journos in the room who asked whether he consulted Roman Polanski (who has recently been dragged back into the #MeToo conversation over his statutory rape case in the late 70s) in the making of the movie. The filmmaker was glib in his answers, telling the second that “No” he “didn’t” share or meet with Polanski before making the movie. Polanksi is referred to in the movie by Pitt’s Rick as being “the hottest filmmaker” in town. Tarantino told the first reporter, “I’ve met him (Polanski) a couple of times…it’s amazing how much Rosemary’‘s Baby made in its day. If a film made $8M that was a big deal, but Rosemary‘s Baby made something like $35M. I’m a fan of Roman Polanski’s work, but I’m a fan of Rosemary‘s Baby.”