Tarantino Pens Letter To Cannes Festival-Goers Ahead Of ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Premiere: ‘I Love Cinema. You Love Cinema…But No Spoilers, Please’

Quentin Tarantino has penned an open letter asking for those in Cannes not to reveal spoilers about his new movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which launches tomorrow on the Croisette.

Tarantino posted a signed letter to Instagram and Twitter in which he said, ‘I love Cinema. You love Cinema. It’s the journey of discovering a story for the first time.

I’m thrilled to be here in Cannes to share “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood” with the festival audience. The cast and crew have worked hard to create something original, and I only ask that everyone avoids revealing anything that would prevent later audiences from experiencing the film in the same way. Thank you.”

The social posts are signed off with the hashtag #NoSpoilersInHollywood.

Cannes has been on a drive to try to minimize press leaks ahead of world premieres and it has brought in stricter embargo rules demanding that journalists don’t reveal any information about movies before they debut. These are virtually impossible to police in the age of spoilers and social media hot-takes, but the festival has wanted to protect its filmmakers and cast from unwanted media notices before they’ve been able to enjoy seeing the fruits of their labor for the first time on the big screen. Tarantino is asking for even more restraint, asking that critics and audiences hold back from revealing any key plot twists for future audiences.

Sony charge Once Upon A Time In Hollywood charts the story of a faded television actor and his stunt double who strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. The film will also intersect with the Charles Manson cult.

Margot Robbie will play Sharon Tate, Leonardo DiCaprio will play Rick Dalton, Brad Pitt is Cliff Booth, Dakota Fanning will play Squeaky Fromme, Al Pacino is set as Marvin Shwarz and Damian Lewis will play Steve McQueen. Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Margaret Qualley, Tim Roth and the late Luke Perry are also among cast.