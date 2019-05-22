‘Queen Sugar’ Season 4 Trailer: An American Family Divided By Some Hard Truths & A Bestseller

“Have you lost your mind?’ screams Dawn-Lyen Gardner’s Charley Bordelon in the upcoming fourth season of Queen Sugar.

One look at the new trailer (SEE ABOVE) of the Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey executive produced OWN drama certainly gives the impression that the world and the tight-knit Louisiana family have done just that. When eldest sister Nova Bordelon (Rutina Wesley) pens a bestselling memoir with a very revealing look at her life, her siblings, her relatives and their past, that intimacy we’ve seen in past seasons threatens to be changed and shatter, perhaps permanently.

As was announced in March, with an all-female directed season and Anthony Sparks taking over as showrunner from Kat Candler, Queen Sugar returns for its fourth season on June 12.

Related Story Gayle King Debuts New 'CBS This Morning' Team With Oprah Assist

As you can see from the just released key art, the lines of division between the sisters, their younger brother Ralph Angel (Kofi Sirboe), the rest of the family and their community become very stark.

Tina Lifford and Omar J. Dorsey are back among the cast too, and David Alan Grier is joining as a guest star this season. The Warner Horizon Scripted TV-produced Queen Sugar is based on the 2014 book of the same name by Natalie Baszile.