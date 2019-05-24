‘Queen Of The South’: David Bianchi & Alejandro Barrios To Recur On Season 4 Of USA Series

David Bianchi (Westworld, MacGyver) and Alejandro Barrios (S.W.A.T., Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) are set to recur opposite Alice Braga in the upcoming fourth season of USA Network’s Queen of the South, from Fox 21 TV Studios and UCP.

Queen of the South is based on the bestselling book La Reina del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. It tells the powerful story of Teresa Mendoza (Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America. In Season 3, Teresa struck out on her own, determined to build a new empire for herself. But as enemies old and new closed in, she realized that being queen would require more work — and more sacrifice — than she ever imagined.

Bianchi and Barrios play Manny and Chicho, respectively, two of Teresa’s key henchmen.

Bianchi recently guest-starred on CBS’ MacGyver and recurred on Insatiable for Netflix. He will also appear in DC Comic’s Birds of Prey releasing in 2020, starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Bianchi is repped by BYSB Talent, Momentum Talent and Literary Agency and Innovative Artists.

Barrios is known for his work on S.W.A.T. and Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. He is repped by Momentum Talent and Literary Agency, Entertainment Lab and Fruition Talent.

Season 4 of Queen of the South premieres June 6 on USA Network.