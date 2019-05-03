‘Queen Of The South’: Chris Greene & Sofia Lama To Recur On Season 4 Of USA Series

Chris Greene (The Birth of a Nation) and Sofia Lama (NCIS: Los Angeles) are set to recur in the upcoming fourth season of USA Network’s Queen of the South, from Fox 21 TV Studios and Universal Content Productions.

Starring Alice Braga, Queen of the South is based on the bestselling book La Reina del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. It tells the powerful story of Teresa Mendoza (Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America. In Season 3, Teresa struck out on her own, determined to build a new empire for herself. But as enemies old and new closed in, she realized that being queen would require more work — and more sacrifice — than she ever imagined.

Greene will play Bobby Leroux, a trusted business associate and friend of Marcel Dumas.

Lama will portray Emilia, Boaz Jimenez’s (Joseph T. Campos) nervous & frightened former fiancee with a secret that could cause things to turn ugly fast.

Dailyn Rodriguez and Ben Lobato will serve as co-showrunners for Season 4 and will executive produce alongside David T. Friendly.

Greene also will be seen in season two of BET’s Tales. He’s repped by Brown Young Smith & Buchanan and managed by Mills-Kaplan Entertainment.

Lama’s recent credits include guest-starring roles on NCIS: Los Angeles, Chicago P.D. & Designated Survivor. She is repped by Spellbound Entertainment and Momentum Talent Agency.