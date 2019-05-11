Pua Magasiva Dead: Red Ranger On ‘Power Rangers Ninja Storm’ Was 38

Pua Magasiva, who played the Red Ranger on “Power Rangers Ninja Storm,” was found dead Saturday in New Zealand.

Police arriving at a Wellington, New Zealand residence early on Saturday founder Magasive unresponsive, according to a New Zealand Herald report. He was 38-years-old and police said preliminarily there were “no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.”

Magasiva portrayed Red Wind Ranger Shane Clarke in the Power Rangers show, a spin-off of the original that aired in 2003. He also was known In New Zealandas nurse Vinnie on the medical drama “Shortland Street.”

Magasiva departed from Flava radio last April after a DUI arrest. He was born in Samoa and raised in New Zealand.

Survivors include his wife, Lizz Sadler, a 7-year-old daughter, Jasmine; and his brother, Robbie Magasiva, who is also an actor.