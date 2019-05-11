‘Proven Innocent’ Canceled At Fox After One Season

Fox’s legal drama Proven Innocent has been officially dismissed. The cancellation of the midseason series, from Danny Strong and Stacy Greenberg, comes about three months after its debut. It had been fully expected.

The procedural was poised to fill the Bones void on Fox. Since its premiere, the ratings have been steadily declining, which had a low debut as it had tough competition on a Friday night.

The series was set in a wrongful conviction firm. Led by a fierce and fearless female lawyer with a hunger for justice, the team reopens investigations, putting their own lives in danger to exonerate the innocent that were ‘proven’ guilty. Our lead’s motivation comes from her infamous past; as a young adult she was found guilty and later exonerated in a high-profile case in which she became a tabloid sensation, household name and national celebrity. While a hero and a victim to some, her bold and bullish tactics garner her some enemies— one of whom will do anything to see her go down for a crime we know she did not commit. We will watch her defend others as she fights to maintain her own innocence.

The series starred Rachelle Lefevre, Russell Hornsby, Nikki M. James, Vincent Kartheiser, Riley Smith, and Clare O’Connor.