Producer Greg Berlanti Sets New Series Record With Another Strong Upfront

Last May, uber-producer Greg Berlanti and his Berlanti Productions set a new record for most series on the air at the same time with 14 live-action scripted shows. The number went up to 15 a couple of months later — all dramas and 10 of them on broadcast.

At last year’s upfront, Berlanti Prods., which is under a blockbuster overall deal at Warner Bros TV, saw only one broadcast series canceled and all three of its drama pilots — God Friended Me and The Red Line for CBS and All American for the CW — go to series. (The company also had a comedy pilot.)

A year later, Berlanti Prods. went 3-for-3 with its pilots, with dramas Prodigal Son for Fox and the CW’s Batwoman and Katy Keene all getting series pickups. None of the company’s broadcast series has been canceled, though The Red Line, which recently premiered, was rebranded by the network as a limited series and its future is uncertain (and not likely to be decided before the upfronts).

That brings Berlanti Prods.’ tally to 18 series including The Red Line or 17 without. Either number is a new high mark for most series on the air at the same time. Additionally, Berlanti Prods. controls more than half of the CW’s original scripted series portfolio with nine of the network’s 17 shows.

Here is the full list: All American, Arrow, Black Lightning, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Riverdale, Supergirl, Batwoman and Katy Keene for the CW; Blindspot for NBC; Prodigal Son for Fox; God Friended Me (and The Red Line) for CBS; Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and You for Netflix; and Titans, Stargirl and Doom Patrol for the DC Universe digital service.

