Produced By 2019 Conference Finalizes Speaker, Moderator Roster

Lori McCreary, Franklin Leonard, Ted Gagliano, Leslye Headland, Dan Goor, Alexandra Rushfield, Hayden Schlossberg and Deadline’s Pete Hammond are among the names that have been added to the final roster of speakers and moderators for the 11th annual Produced By Conference, set for this weekend at Warner Bros Studios in Burbank.
The annual confab presented by the Producers Guild of America features two days of panels and workshops, including a Producers Mashup event that will include the likes of Erik Feig, Gary Goetzman, Mark Gordon, Matthew Weiner and Yolanda T. Cochran participating in sessions that give attendees the opportunity to learn from and network with producers and executives across film, TV and digital media.
Sessions this year feature conversations with the likes of Warner Bros’ Toby Emmerich and Peter Roth, Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito, Mindy Kaling and Nancy Meyers, and Quibi’s Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman. They bookend panels on offer Saturday and Sunday that include “The Streamers: Meet the Buyers,” “The Integrated Data-Driven Production: Efficiency, Economy and Quality in the Cloud” and “Representation For Everyone: Why It Makes Sense Now More Than Ever” among others. Sunday’s annual “The Art and Craft of Pitching” session received a record number of submissions this year.
Hammond, Deadline’s Awards Columnist and Chief Film Critic, is moderating the “The New Age of Producing Horror” panel on Saturday (see the full schedule here).
Here’s the most recent additions to the event, per the PGA:
Produced By speaking sessions
Alexander LoVerde, Co-Founder & CEO, SyncOnSet Technologies
Alexandra Rushfield; Shrill, Love
Amy Israel, EVP, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks
Andrew Nusca, Digital Editor, FORTUNE
Barry Jossen, Head of A+E Studios
Brandon Trost, Cinematographer, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Chris Giliberti, Head of Gimlet Pictures, Gimlet Media
Christina Lee Storm, VP of Business Operations, Strategy and Emerging Technology, DreamWorks Animation
Dan Goor; Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation
Daniel Sasaki, SVP of Optical Engineering, Panavision
Dee Harris-Lawrence, David Makes Man, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G
Franklin Leonard, Founder and CEO, The Black List
Guillaume Aubuchon, Production Manager and Post-Producer, VP Product, Cast & Crew
Hayden Schlossberg, Counterbalance Entertainment; Cobra Kai, Blockers
Jade McQueen, Managing Director, Media & Entertainment, Box
Jim Hemphill, Director/Writer; The Trouble with the Truth
Joel Sloss, Sr. Program Manager, Microsoft Azure Media & Entertainment
John D. Canning, VP, New Media and Chairman, New Media Council, Producers Guild
K.J. Matthews, Entertainment Journalist & TV Producer
Leslye Headland; Russian Doll, Sleeping with Other People
Lori McCreary, CEO & Co-Founder, Revelations Entertainment; Madam Secretary, Story of God
Matthew Clark, Cinematographer, Late Night
Melissa Lintinger, Senior Vice President, Production Finance, NBCUniversal Television Studios
Pete Hammond, Chief Film Critic, Deadline Hollywood
Philip Lieberman, Cybersecurity Expert, In Stealth Mode
Sanjay Sharma, Founder & CEO, Marginal Mediaworks
Scott Silveri, Creator & Executive Producer; Speechless
Sean Dunckley, Senior Colorist, Late Night
Stephanie Allain, Principal, Homegrown Pictures; Dear White People, Hustle & Flow
Ted Gagliano, President of Feature Post Production, 20th Century Fox
Producers Mashup participants
Betsy Ockerlund; Big Rig Bounty Hunters, American Guns
Brad Lewis; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Ratatouille
Carl Rogers; Head of Film Development, Alcon Entertainment
Chris Bender; Under the Silver Lake, We’re the Millers
Chris Hanada, Partner/Producer, Retrofit Films
Chris Moore; Manchester by the Sea, Project Greenlight
Christina Lee Storm, VP of Business Operations, Strategy and Emerging Technology, DreamWorks Animation
Christopher Mack, SVP, Head of Scripted Development, Stage 13 / Warner Bros. Digital Networks
David Glasser, CEO, 101 Studios
Erik Feig, Founder, Picturesmart
Gary Goetzman; Mamma Mia!, Olive Kitteridge
Janet Han Vissering, SVP of Development and Production, Nat Geo WILD
Jay Roewe, SVP of Production, HBO
Jo Sharon, CCO, Magical Elves
John Ziffren, VP of Production, ABC Studios
Josh Berman; Drop Dead Diva, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Josh Silberman; Double Dare, Fear Factor
Justin Falvey, Co-President, Amblin Television
Kristine Pregot, Executive Producer of Post Production, A+E Networks
Mark Gordon, President and CCO, Film and Television, Entertainment One
Matthew Weiner; The Romanoffs, Mad Men
Michael Seitzman; Code Black, Quantico
Rosemary Lombard; At Home with Amy Sedaris, Mapplethorpe
Sasha Silver, Senior Manager of Content Development, Hulu
Scott Aversano, EVP of Production, 20th Century Fox
Ted Mundorff, President and CEO, Landmark Theatres
Timothy Marx; Young Sheldon, Baby Daddy
Yolanda T. Cochran, VP of Production, Disney ABC Television Group
