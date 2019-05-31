Produced By 2019 Conference Finalizes Speaker, Moderator Roster

Lori McCreary, Franklin Leonard, Ted Gagliano, Leslye Headland, Dan Goor, Alexandra Rushfield, Hayden Schlossberg and Deadline’s Pete Hammond are among the names that have been added to the final roster of speakers and moderators for the 11th annual Produced By Conference, set for this weekend at Warner Bros Studios in Burbank.

The annual confab presented by the Producers Guild of America features two days of panels and workshops, including a Producers Mashup event that will include the likes of Erik Feig, Gary Goetzman, Mark Gordon, Matthew Weiner and Yolanda T. Cochran participating in sessions that give attendees the opportunity to learn from and network with producers and executives across film, TV and digital media.

Sessions this year feature conversations with the likes of Warner Bros’ Toby Emmerich and Peter Roth, Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito, Mindy Kaling and Nancy Meyers, and Quibi’s Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman. They bookend panels on offer Saturday and Sunday that include “The Streamers: Meet the Buyers,” “The Integrated Data-Driven Production: Efficiency, Economy and Quality in the Cloud” and “Representation For Everyone: Why It Makes Sense Now More Than Ever” among others. Sunday’s annual “The Art and Craft of Pitching” session received a record number of submissions this year.

Hammond, Deadline’s Awards Columnist and Chief Film Critic, is moderating the “The New Age of Producing Horror” panel on Saturday (see the full schedule here).

Produced By Conference Sets Ava DuVernay, Michael Douglas, Toby Emmerich And More As Speakers

Here’s the most recent additions to the event, per the PGA:

Produced By speaking sessions

Alexander LoVerde, Co-Founder & CEO, SyncOnSet Technologies

Alexandra Rushfield; Shrill, Love

Amy Israel, EVP, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks

Andrew Nusca, Digital Editor, FORTUNE

Barry Jossen, Head of A+E Studios

Brandon Trost, Cinematographer, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Chris Giliberti, Head of Gimlet Pictures, Gimlet Media

Christina Lee Storm, VP of Business Operations, Strategy and Emerging Technology, DreamWorks Animation

Dan Goor; Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation

Daniel Sasaki, SVP of Optical Engineering, Panavision

Dee Harris-Lawrence, David Makes Man, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G

Franklin Leonard, Founder and CEO, The Black List

Guillaume Aubuchon, Production Manager and Post-Producer, VP Product, Cast & Crew

Hayden Schlossberg, Counterbalance Entertainment; Cobra Kai, Blockers

Jade McQueen, Managing Director, Media & Entertainment, Box

Jim Hemphill, Director/Writer; The Trouble with the Truth

Joel Sloss, Sr. Program Manager, Microsoft Azure Media & Entertainment

John D. Canning, VP, New Media and Chairman, New Media Council, Producers Guild

K.J. Matthews, Entertainment Journalist & TV Producer

Leslye Headland; Russian Doll, Sleeping with Other People

Lori McCreary, CEO & Co-Founder, Revelations Entertainment; Madam Secretary, Story of God

Matthew Clark, Cinematographer, Late Night

Melissa Lintinger, Senior Vice President, Production Finance, NBCUniversal Television Studios

Pete Hammond, Chief Film Critic, Deadline Hollywood

Philip Lieberman, Cybersecurity Expert, In Stealth Mode

Sanjay Sharma, Founder & CEO, Marginal Mediaworks

Scott Silveri, Creator & Executive Producer; Speechless

Sean Dunckley, Senior Colorist, Late Night

Stephanie Allain, Principal, Homegrown Pictures; Dear White People, Hustle & Flow

Ted Gagliano, President of Feature Post Production, 20th Century Fox

Producers Mashup participants

Betsy Ockerlund; Big Rig Bounty Hunters, American Guns

Brad Lewis; How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Ratatouille

Carl Rogers; Head of Film Development, Alcon Entertainment

Chris Bender; Under the Silver Lake, We’re the Millers

Chris Hanada, Partner/Producer, Retrofit Films

Chris Moore; Manchester by the Sea, Project Greenlight

Christina Lee Storm, VP of Business Operations, Strategy and Emerging Technology, DreamWorks Animation

Christopher Mack, SVP, Head of Scripted Development, Stage 13 / Warner Bros. Digital Networks

David Glasser, CEO, 101 Studios

Erik Feig, Founder, Picturesmart

Gary Goetzman; Mamma Mia!, Olive Kitteridge

Janet Han Vissering, SVP of Development and Production, Nat Geo WILD

Jay Roewe, SVP of Production, HBO

Jo Sharon, CCO, Magical Elves

John Ziffren, VP of Production, ABC Studios

Josh Berman; Drop Dead Diva, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

Josh Silberman; Double Dare, Fear Factor

Justin Falvey, Co-President, Amblin Television

Kristine Pregot, Executive Producer of Post Production, A+E Networks

Mark Gordon, President and CCO, Film and Television, Entertainment One

Matthew Weiner; The Romanoffs, Mad Men

Michael Seitzman; Code Black, Quantico

Rosemary Lombard; At Home with Amy Sedaris, Mapplethorpe

Sasha Silver, Senior Manager of Content Development, Hulu

Scott Aversano, EVP of Production, 20th Century Fox

Ted Mundorff, President and CEO, Landmark Theatres

Timothy Marx; Young Sheldon, Baby Daddy

Yolanda T. Cochran, VP of Production, Disney ABC Television Group