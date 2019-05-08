Broadway’s ‘Pretty Woman’ Musical Announces 2020 North American Tour

Pretty Woman: The Musical will launch a North American tour next year, kicking off at the Providence Performing Arts Center, Rhode Island, in October 2020.

Other dates, cities and casting will be announced at a later date. The musical, based on the 1990 movie starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, opened on Broadway August 16, 2018.

With original music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, book by the late Garry Marshall and the film’s screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, Pretty Woman broke the Nederlander Theatre’s eight-performance weekly box office record four times. In recent weeks, the show has been grossing generally, more or less, in the $700,000-$800,000 range, of a potential $1.4M.

“Thirty years ago, Garry Marshall’s film Pretty Woman redefined a genre,” said producer Paula Wagner, “and now audiences across America will experience all the romance, comedy and passion in this unforgettable and imaginative new musical.” The Broadway production stars Samantha Barks and Andy Karl in the lead roles.

The first international production of the musical will begin performances in Germany, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.