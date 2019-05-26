As President Trump learned on his trip to Japan, wrestling with Congress is nothing compared to Sumo.
The Commander-in-Tweet visited the Yankees Stadium of sumo to present the first President’s Cup to Sumo Grand Champion Asanoyama. A great time was had by all, the President said, adding a Domo Arigato to Japan’s Prime Minister Abe Shinzo for setting up the jaunt.
Having shored up support in the Sumo community, the President turned his attention to motorcycling constituents, throwing out support for Rolling Thunder, the veteran’s advocacy group that almost ended its long-standing ride through Washington, DC, but now will apparently return.
The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
