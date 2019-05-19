Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Harvey Weinstein Lawyer Not Renewed For Harvard Dean Position: “Climate” Cited

Got A Tip? Tip Us

President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Donald Trump hosts The Apprentice
Courtesy MGM Television

Justin Amash is a US Congressman from the 3rd district in Michigan, which encompasses Grand Rapids. Surprisingly, he’s a Republican, and one of President Donald Trump’s arch foes. Today, he became the first GOP Congressman to call for Trump’s impeachment.

The Commander-in-Tweet responded by raising Amash’s profile, mashing him down in his weekend tweetstorm as a “total lightweight” while accusing him of “getting his name out there through controversy.”

Consider it mission accomplished, as the President devoted much of his early morning Sunday tweets to  attack this rather obscure legislator.

Meanwhile, the President is spending Sunday on another mission. The White House Press Pool noted that he was wearing “white and black golf shoes” as he departed for Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA.

The tweetstorm so far:

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad