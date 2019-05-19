Justin Amash is a US Congressman from the 3rd district in Michigan, which encompasses Grand Rapids. Surprisingly, he’s a Republican, and one of President Donald Trump’s arch foes. Today, he became the first GOP Congressman to call for Trump’s impeachment.
The Commander-in-Tweet responded by raising Amash’s profile, mashing him down in his weekend tweetstorm as a “total lightweight” while accusing him of “getting his name out there through controversy.”
Consider it mission accomplished, as the President devoted much of his early morning Sunday tweets to attack this rather obscure legislator.
Meanwhile, the President is spending Sunday on another mission. The White House Press Pool noted that he was wearing “white and black golf shoes” as he departed for Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA.
The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
The tweetstorm so far:
