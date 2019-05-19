President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Justin Amash is a US Congressman from the 3rd district in Michigan, which encompasses Grand Rapids. Surprisingly, he’s a Republican, and one of President Donald Trump’s arch foes. Today, he became the first GOP Congressman to call for Trump’s impeachment.

The Commander-in-Tweet responded by raising Amash’s profile, mashing him down in his weekend tweetstorm as a “total lightweight” while accusing him of “getting his name out there through controversy.”

Consider it mission accomplished, as the President devoted much of his early morning Sunday tweets to attack this rather obscure legislator.

Meanwhile, the President is spending Sunday on another mission. The White House Press Pool noted that he was wearing “white and black golf shoes” as he departed for Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, VA.

The tweetstorm so far:

….he would see that it was nevertheless strong on NO COLLUSION and, ultimately, NO OBSTRUCTION…Anyway, how do you Obstruct when there is no crime and, in fact, the crimes were committed by the other side? Justin is a loser who sadly plays right into our opponents hands! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

….Conditions, drug prices down for first time in 51 years (& soon will drop much further), Right to Try, protecting your 2nd Amendment, big Tax & Reg Cuts, 3.2 GDP, Strong Foreign Policy, & much much more that nobody else would have been able to do. Our Country is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019