President Donald Trump continued his retweet rampage of the weekend today, but found time to warn that the witch hunt has now shifted to finding the witches on the other side of the aisle.
The Commander-in-Tweet was pointed in his remarks, noting that he had an Attorney General willing to go after the truth behind the Mueller investigation’s origins. He also took a few digs at China, which is under pressure to conclude a new trade agreement and get its import tariffs lifted.
The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
