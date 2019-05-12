President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump continued his retweet rampage of the weekend today, but found time to warn that the witch hunt has now shifted to finding the witches on the other side of the aisle.

The Commander-in-Tweet was pointed in his remarks, noting that he had an Attorney General willing to go after the truth behind the Mueller investigation’s origins. He also took a few digs at China, which is under pressure to conclude a new trade agreement and get its import tariffs lifted.

The tweetstorm so far:

….Hoax. My campaign was being seriously spied upon by intel agencies and the Democrats. This never happened before in American history, and it all turned out to be a total scam, a Witch Hunt, that yielded No Collusion, No Obstruction. This must never be allowed to happen again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2019

Under the leadership of @Potus Trump our economy is roaring. Businesses large and small have created more than 5.8 million jobs, unemployment is at a nearly 50-year low, and there are more Americans working today than ever before in the history of this country! pic.twitter.com/417MoB5FVm — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 11, 2019

….President who is willing to have the battle, and we have a great Attorney General who is willing to lead the battle, and they are going to get to the bottom of it.” @EdRollins @LouDobbs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2019

“The Democrats have nothing. Just want to distract from this President. The FBI was not doing its job, the State Department was covering things up everyday for Hillary. At the end of the day they’re fearful of what they did, and should be fearful. This is a tough….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2019

Such an easy way to avoid Tariffs? Make or produce your goods and products in the good old USA. It’s very simple! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2019

I think that China felt they were being beaten so badly in the recent negotiation that they may as well wait around for the next election, 2020, to see if they could get lucky & have a Democrat win – in which case they would continue to rip-off the USA for $500 Billion a year…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2019

….The only problem is that they know I am going to win (best economy & employment numbers in U.S. history, & much more), and the deal will become far worse for them if it has to be negotiated in my second term. Would be wise for them to act now, but love collecting BIG TARIFFS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2019

Democratic leaders don't want to talk about the criminal conspiracy their party was involved in related to the illegal spying on @RealDonaldTrump. Their mentality these days is to try to jail political opponents, no matter the rule of law. https://t.co/MLiqfyjiTP pic.twitter.com/usZbY3EWez — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 11, 2019