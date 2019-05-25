President Donald Trump is out of the country for Memorial Day weekend, visiting Japan to review trade, regional security and other issues.
Thus, the tweetstorm is on something of a delay on Saturday, given the time zone differences. But the Commander-in-Tweet is keeping us updated with his progress, and no doubt will have a few things to get off his chest later in the trip.
In the meantime, so earlier broadsides will have to suffice. He took China to task (no doubt warming up for his visit with Japanese business leaders) and tackled Sen. Mark Warner for his partisan stance on the Senate Intelligence Committee.
The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition
