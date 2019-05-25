President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump is out of the country for Memorial Day weekend, visiting Japan to review trade, regional security and other issues.

Thus, the tweetstorm is on something of a delay on Saturday, given the time zone differences. But the Commander-in-Tweet is keeping us updated with his progress, and no doubt will have a few things to get off his chest later in the trip.

In the meantime, so earlier broadsides will have to suffice. He took China to task (no doubt warming up for his visit with Japanese business leaders) and tackled Sen. Mark Warner for his partisan stance on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The tweetstorm so far:

Another activist Obama appointed judge has just ruled against us on a section of the Southern Wall that is already under construction. This is a ruling against Border Security and in favor of crime, drugs and human trafficking. We are asking for an expedited appeal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2019

After arriving in Tokyo, President @realDonaldTrump spoke with Japanese business leaders at the U. S. Ambassador to Japan’s residence. pic.twitter.com/IhYaUv57Sn — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 25, 2019

Getting ready to land in Japan with First Lady Melania. We look forward to seeing everyone soon!🇺🇸🇯🇵 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2019

Can’t believe that Rolling Thunder would be given a hard time with permits in Washington, D.C. They are great Patriots who I have gotten to know and see in action. They love our Country and love our Flag. If I can help, I will! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2019

Democrat Senator Mark Warner is acting and talking like he is in total control of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Their is nothing bipartisan about him. He should not be allowed to take “command” of that Committee. Too important! Remember when he spoke to the Russian jokester? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2019