President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

It’s Saturday, and like other hard-working executives, President Donald Trump is out on the links, polishing his golf game.

The Trump International Golf Course in Sterling, VA is the setting for today’s match. No word yet on the President’s partners in the excursion. But since it’s Armed Forces Day, the Commander-in-Tweet did find time to do a shout-out to the men and women who defend the country.

We’ll update the tweetstorm as more undoubtedly rolls in.

The tweetstorm so far: