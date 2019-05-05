President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Continuing his epic of the last few days, President Donald Trump kept up the pace Sunday with a massive amount of tweeting and retweeting. The focus was mainly his usual themes of immigration and the witch hunt, but he also found time to address an injustice in the sporting world.
At Saturdays Kentucky Derby, horse Maximum Security was disqualified from his apparent victory after being deemed to have interfered with several horses during the race. Instead, 65-1 long shot Country House took home the win.
President Trump didn’t like the decision. “It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch. Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby – not even close!”
Perhaps we should take those words to heart. This is a man who knows a thing or two about winning rough and tumble races and longshots. We’ll leave the argument alone as to whether the best horse won
The tweetstorm so far:
