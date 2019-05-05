President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Continuing his epic tweetstorm of the last few days, President Donald Trump kept up the pace Sunday with a massive amount of tweeting and retweeting. The focus was mainly his usual themes of immigration and the witch hunt, but he also found time to address an injustice in the sporting world.

At Saturdays Kentucky Derby, horse Maximum Security was disqualified from his apparent victory after being deemed to have interfered with several horses during the race. Instead, 65-1 long shot Country House took home the win.

President Trump didn’t like the decision. “It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch. Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby – not even close!”

Perhaps we should take those words to heart. This is a man who knows a thing or two about winning rough and tumble races and longshots. We’ll leave the argument alone as to whether the best horse won

The tweetstorm so far:

I am pleased to inform all of those that believe in a strong, fair and sound Immigration Policy that Mark Morgan will be joining the Trump Administration as the head of our hard working men and women of ICE. Mark is a true believer and American Patriot. He will do a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

Hispanic Unemployment hit a record low today!

Here’s a clip of a big Special “AMericA” airing today

I chatted with a group of very engaged Latinas and Latinos at the North Lawn of The White House.

A must see show airing tonight on @BlazeTV pic.twitter.com/lViB0Y7gcJ — Eric Bolling🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) May 3, 2019

Honored to be with these congregations. @POTUS & I are with you. Our prayers are with you. Your resilience, your faith, and your courage in the wake of this unspeakable evil is an inspiration. Hate has no place in a house of worship. pic.twitter.com/5VPMk9x5DA — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 3, 2019

Joined the pastors of Mt Pleasant Baptist Church, St. Mary Baptist Church, & Greater Union Baptist Church at what remains of Mt Pleasant after an arsonist set fire to these 3 churches. What happened here was evil, but these communities of faith overcame evil with good. pic.twitter.com/koWAtd3usE — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 3, 2019

Judicial Watch announced it received 756 pages of newly uncovered emails that were among the materials former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tried to delete or destroy, several of which were classified.

https://t.co/INxKem5PLX — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) May 5, 2019

JW announced that a senior FBI official admitted, in writing and under oath, that the agency found Clinton email records in the Obama White House, specifically, the Executive Office of the President. https://t.co/W0YV9yQhYZ — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) May 5, 2019

Judicial Watch President @TomFitton breaks down a list of lawsuits that Judicial Watch has filed to get to the truth about the targeting of President @realDonaldTrump by the deep state. Watch full video here: https://t.co/eE36TluXpc — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) May 5, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump retweeted our petition! Right now, our borders are being used as gateways for drug cartels & violent criminals. That's why JW fights illegal immigration in the courts. Join our President & sign the petition + help us win. 📋 https://t.co/L1a5ezhqMl — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) May 5, 2019