President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump was rocking on today, but it was something of a retweet storm, as the President found much to like in the comments on the platform supporting his views.

Those echoing his Friday tweet calling for “monitoring” of social media were particularly favored by Trump, as conservative voices affected by bans on Facebook and elsewhere rose up in protest.

The President also mentioned his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin – “very good call” – and basically took a “tsk tsk” approach to renewed missile testing by North Korea, saying “a deal will happen” on denuclearization.

The tweetstorm so far:

With President Trump leading us, America is a BETTER and SAFER place🇺🇸 — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) May 4, 2019

BOOM: Despite horrendous media treatment coverage Trump stands at 51% approval rating! They tried to defame him They tried to defeat him They tried to displace him They tried to overthrow him They tried to remove him He won We won America won We will win again in 2020! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 4, 2019

We're killing it on the economy! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hme0eihP9c — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 3, 2019

Very good call yesterday with President Putin of Russia. Tremendous potential for a good/great relationship with Russia, despite what you read and see in the Fake News Media. Look how they have misled you on “Russia Collusion.” The World can be a better and safer place. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

Anything in this very interesting world is possible, but I believe that Kim Jong Un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea, & will do nothing to interfere or end it. He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me. Deal will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

So great to watch this! https://t.co/pYoiLjM0pz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

When will the Radical Left Wing Media apologize to me for knowingly getting the Russia Collusion Delusion story so wrong? The real story is about to happen! Why is @nytimes, @washingtonpost, @CNN, @MSNBC allowed to be on Twitter & Facebook. Much of what they do is FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

“Dangerous”. My opinions? Or giving a handful of giant partisan corporations the power to decide who has free speech? You decide.https://t.co/cTCoLs0Op2 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 2, 2019

So James Woods was kicked off Twitter for quoting Ralph Waldo Emerson…but @TalbertSwan the racist fake man of God, that’s SUPPOSED to be permanently banned for hate speech is back on? What have you to say @jack @Twitter ?https://t.co/SqXu8xWhQV — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) April 30, 2019

Lmao at establishment conservatives who think they won’t be labeled the new “dangerous” / “extremist” voices when those to the right of them are all banned. Good luck with that one guys 👌🏻 — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) May 3, 2019

Those suggesting Facebook can ban anyone for any reason because they are a private company do not understand the platform/publisher distinction or the special legal protections afforded the former. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) May 3, 2019

When did we decide, as Americans, that it's ok fo govt & 3d parties to censor/ curate our info? That we cannot be trusted with unfiltered info? That we shd only be able to find info that *they* tell us is true on matters that are opinion or in legitimate dispute? #SlipperySlope — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) May 4, 2019

When did we quit teaching/understanding that free speech means protecting the distasteful, lest we open the door for govt/3d parties to decide that whatever they oppose is "distasteful" and therefore to be banned? #SlipperySlope — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) May 4, 2019

The support for me has been incredible. This could actually lead to some genuine change. Keep up the pressure. Don't let it rest. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 4, 2019

Great being with the team at @TrumpGolfPhilly! Such an unbelievable course and property! This is truly one of #TomFazios greatest masterpieces! #TrumpGolf pic.twitter.com/bzxop2MeIH — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 25, 2019

Retweet: The 'elite' proclaim America must submit to Islam or else!!! #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/SK91xliCUQ — Deep State Exposed® ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@DeepStateExpose) May 3, 2019