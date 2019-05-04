Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Donald Trump
Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump was rocking on Twitter today, but it was something of a retweet storm, as the President found much to like in the comments on the platform supporting his views.

Those echoing his Friday tweet calling for “monitoring” of social media were particularly favored by Trump, as conservative voices affected by bans on Facebook and elsewhere rose up in protest.

The President also mentioned his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin – “very good call” – and basically took a “tsk tsk” approach to renewed missile testing by North Korea, saying “a deal will happen” on denuclearization.

The tweetstorm so far:

