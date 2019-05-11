Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Donald Trump
Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

So far, this morning has largely been a retweet storm from President Donald Trump. Columnist Byron York from the Washington Examiner and Ned Ryun from the American Majority, a conservative grassroots consultancy, were particular favorites of the Trump Train.

The President also found time to put in a call to US manufacturers to consider bringing their business back to domestic production if tariffs were causing them grief.

The tweetstorm so far:

