So far, this morning has largely been a retweet storm from President Donald Trump. Columnist Byron York from the Washington Examiner and Ned Ryun from the American Majority, a conservative grassroots consultancy, were particular favorites of the Trump Train.
The President also found time to put in a call to US manufacturers to consider bringing their business back to domestic production if tariffs were causing them grief.
The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition
