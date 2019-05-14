Sundance Pic ‘Premature’ Acquired By IFC Films

IFC Films has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Premature, the Rashaad Ernesto Green coming-of-age drama based on his short film that premiered this year at the Sundance Film Festival. It will get a theatrical release later this year and is next up screening next month at BAMCinemaFest.

Co-written by Green and Zora Howard, Howard stars as Ayanna, a teenager making the most out of her last summer in Harlem before heading to an out-of-state college. She’s not really looking for love until she meets handsome twentysomething musician Isaiah (Joshua Boone). After falling for him, Ayanna finds herself torn between her own vulnerability and self-sufficiency, depicted by the poetry she writes to express how she feels. Michelle Wilson, Alexis Marie Wint, Imani Lewis and Tashiana Washington co-star.

“Rashaad’s daring filmmaking coupled with a brilliant performance by Zora Howard is exactly the kind of film that we work to support,” said Arianna Bocco, EVP Acquisitions and Productions at IFC Films. “Without a doubt, Premature marks Rashaad as a major new cinematic voice to contend with.”

Bocco and Aijah Keith of IFC FIlms made the deal with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.