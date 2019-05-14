‘Power’ EP Gary Lennon Sets ‘Jerry’ As Feature Directorial Debut; Co-Penned Script Set In 1970s NYC

As the Starz series heads into its final season, the co-showrunner is branching out big

EXCLUSIVE: Power may be coming to an end with this summer’s sixth season but co-showrunner Gary Lennon is plugging into to a new creative source.

Having helmed several episodes of the well-watched Courtney Kemp-created Starz drama, EP Lennon is now set to direct his first feature, I’ve learned.

Coming off the mean streets of 1970s NYC and based on the Emmy-nominated scribe’s own life, Jerry is a coming-of-age drama that follows a young man’s rough and ultimately redemptive ride to discover his sexuality and true passion.

“It has taken me over 20 years to tell this story,” Lennon told Deadline of the film co-written with Christopher Rossi.

“After directing episodes of Power, I’ve been inspired to take the reins as director of my script, co-written with Christopher Rossi,” the EP added, noting that Jerry will be produced through his Street Kids shingle with Authentic Talent & Literary Management. “As Thornton Wilder said, real art is the desire to tell your secret and hide it at the same time. I believe that is what I’m doing by bringing this tale to life.”

“Gary bares his soul as he takes on his journey from living on the streets to finding his calling as a celebrated storyteller,” says Authentic’s Jennie Frankel Frisbie and Galt Niederhoffer of Jerry. “It examines the mutuality of mentorship and true love. We are blown away by his romantic, tender script and are honored to help him realize it on the big screen.”

The plan is start shooting on Jerry next year.

This latest step by Lennon into the big-screen landscape follows Street Kids selling his A Family Film script to Liz Levine and Adrian Salpeter’s Random Bench last year.

Back on the small screen, Lennon is an EP on HBO’s teen drama Euphoria from Sam Levinson and starring A Wrinkle In Time’s Storm Reid and Zendaya. It premieres June 16.

He is also on-board for the upcoming Hightown as an EP and writer. Executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and writer Rebecca Cutter, as well, the Cape Cod opioid crisis-based crime drama is expected to premiere later this year on Starz, where Lennon has had an overall deal since May 2017. Mudbound’s Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison was announced Hightown’s director in February.