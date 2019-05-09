‘Power’ To End With August Premiering Season 6; “Unpredictable” Spinoffs For Starz Drama Underway

To paraphrase the medieval French monarchy, Power is dead, long live Power.

The upcoming sixth season of the Courtney Kemp created and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson executive produced NYC underworld drama will be the last for the Starz series. However, the 15-episode August 25 premiering “The Final Betrayal” season won’t be the end of the dirty deeds for the premium cabler’s top offering as planned spinoffs are already in the pipeline.

“We will follow some of your beloved Power characters beyond the scope of the initial series,” proclaimed EP Kemp today of the next phases in the world she fashioned. “But we will play with your expectations of which characters, where, and the master timeline of it all, creating a Power universe as unpredictable as the original.”

Whispers of the Power spinoffs were first exclusively revealed by Deadline last October when Kemp inked a rich new overall deal with Starz’ parent company Lionsgate

Though there were no significant details of which characters from the Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, Lela Loren and Joseph Sikora-led and Gary Lennon co-showrun Power are graduating to their own Starz series, we hear that a writers’ room has already been formed for at least one of the spinoffs.

“Season 6 brings us to the end of what we know is just the first chapter of the Power story,” “Starz programming boss Carmi Zlotnik said Thursday of the cabler’s clear crown jewel. “However, as one chapter comes to an end, another will begin. Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent have created a world rich with complex and dynamic characters and there are a number of stories we plan to tell as we continue to explore and expand the Power universe.”

While we don’t know for sure yet what those new stories will be, we do know that the supersized Season 6, up 50% in episodes from Season 5, will see the Power directorial debut for 50 Cent with the third episode of the upcoming season.

“The last 5 seasons of Power have been an incredible ride for me and all of our supportive fans,” stated the hip hop superstar, whose Kanan character was killed off last season.

“We are far from over and I am excited to bring you more from the Power brand,” added Jackson today, perhaps hinting more Kanan could be coming as an offspring of his own overall deal with Starz. “I am proud that I was able to put a lasting stamp on this chapter with my directorial debut in an episode that features one of the wildest scenes ever on the show.”

We also learned today that Emmy winner Anthony Hemingway will helm the series finale. It’s a closing of the circle of sorts as The American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson alum directed the first two episodes of Power when the two-time NAACP Image Award-winning series debuted in June 2014.

