‘Pose’ Issues First Teaser For Its FX Season 2, Spotlighting Transgender Ballrooms

The first teaser trailer from the second season of FX’s Pose is out, spotlighting the drama of transgender life in 1990s New York City. The second season bows on June 11.

The first to feature a largely transgender series-regular cast, as well as being the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted show, Pose is set in the emergence of the AIDS epidemic and looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York, including the downtown social, art and literary scene, and the ball culture world.

Season 2 will pick up in 1990 on the day Madonna’s single “Vogue” was released, shining a spotlight on the ballroom community. The series will also continue to explore the HIV epidemic of that era.

Watch the trailer above.