‘Pokémon Detective Pikachu’ Uncovers $15M In Early Offshore Play; ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Tops $2.3B WW

Legendary Entertainment/Warner Bros’ Pokemon Detective Pikachu began sleuthing around the international box office on Wednesday, picking up $3.8M from about 2,500 screens in six markets. Including the early opening in Japan last weekend, and sneaks in a handful of other hubs, the running offshore cume through yesterday is $14.8M. Domestic previews kick off later today.

Pikachu also launches in 31 more overseas markets today including Germany, Italy, Korea, Brazil and Australia. Another 24 go tomorrow including China, the UK, Mexico and Spain.

It is the first wide release in the wake of — and amid the continuing run of — Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame which through Wednesday has grossed $1.65B internationally and $2.303B worldwide. The MCU title is expected to see a solid overseas hold this coming weekend (projected to be down by about 55%-60% for a $115M-$130M third frame) after a 56% dip in the sophomore session.

Industry projections on the overseas opening for Pikachu have a wide range, coming in from $90M-$120M with fluctuation possible depending on how China responds. There, early unofficial estimates see $430K from tonight’s previews (Thursday night local time). Social scores are not yet available.

Highlights on the Ryan Reynolds-starrer from Wednesday include the France debut at $1.6M on 467 screens to land No. 2 for the day and No. 5 on the list of 2019 starts. In comps, Pikachu topped the opening days of Ready Player One, Bumblebee, Shazam! and Angry Birds. The local cume including sneaks is $2M. Also in France on Wednesday, Universal’s local comedy Shiny Shrimps had a solid debut.

In Indonesia, Pikachu pocketed $271K on 593 screens at No. 2. This is 93% over Ready Player One and double Angry Birds, per WB. Holland was a No. 1 launch on Wednesday with $266K from 327 screens and topping all comps. Belgium further bowed No. 1 with $153K. In Japan, which last weekend grossed $6.9M, the current cume is an estimated $10M.

More to come through the weekend.