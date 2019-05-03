‘Pokemon Detective Pikachu’ Free Screenings Fill Up At AMC; Fandango To Hold ‘Rocketman’ Previews

Free Pokemon Detective Pikachu screenings immediately sold out at 50 AMC locations tonight after passes were made available to AMC Stubs members on Monday. The film from Legendary/Warner Bros. is expected to open to $50M at the domestic B.O. and is seen as a potential Avengers: Endgame threat in many Asia territories in the days to come. Pic opens on May 10.

“AMC Stubs screenings are a popular perk for our AMC Stubs members, who love the opportunity to see new movies early,” said Elizabeth Frank, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Programming and Chief Content Officer, AMC, “These early screenings of Pokemon Detective Pikachu filled up before our full marketing launched. We’ve seen enthusiastic response from Pokémon gamers, Ryan Reynolds fans, and action-movie loving families.”

Meanwhile, Fandango will be holding an early access paid screening to Paramount’s Elton John biopic and Cannes Film Festival out of competition pic Rocketman on May 18, two weeks before its May 31 opening day. Tickets went on sale for the limited engagement earlier today. Similar to Paramount’s Bumblebee, Rocketman will screen at 400 theaters coast to coast with participating chains being AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark, Marcus Theatres, Arclight Cinemas/Pacific Theatres, Harkins Theatres, and National Amusements. This is the third Fandango Early Access screening so far this year after Shazam! and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Shazam! grossed $3.3M in advance of its opening from Fandango’s screening program while Hidden World earned $2.6M.

“We’re proud to team up with Paramount Pictures to host Early Access Screenings for ‘Rocketman,’” says Fandango President Paul Yanover. “Our first two Early Access Screenings generated great buzz for ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ and ‘Shazam!’ We think Fandango VIP members and fans will be delighted to have the opportunity to see this highly-anticipated Elton John musical fantasy two weeks before its release date.”