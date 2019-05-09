Delta Airlines, Burger King, 7-Eleven & More Catch ‘Pokemon’ Fever With $100M+ Global Promo Push For ‘Detective Pikachu’

EXCLUSIVE: Global retail giant 7-Eleven and a full team of powerhouse brands led by Burger King, Delta Air Lines, Pillsbury, Menchie’s and Build-A-Bear, plus more than 100 international partners, including 45 diverse companies in China — an unprecedented number for Warner Bros. — are bringing an estimated total value of more than $100 million in promotional support to Legendary Entertainment’s Pokemon Detective Pikachu That global promotional partner media push is just ahead of Warner’s Lego Movie 2: The Second Part as well as the $80M value of Disney/Marvel’s The Guardians of the Galaxy and Universal/Illumination Entertainment’s The Grinch individual promo campaigns. Global estimates put the opening of Detective Pikachu at $160M.

Gene Garlock, EVP of Worldwide Promotional Partnerships and Alliances, says, “The Pokémon brand itself is a global phenomenon with an ever-growing fanbase. We are excited to partner with such formidable brands who can hit key audiences outside the studio’s media buy and extend our target audience beyond the all-important fans in creative and impactful ways and get the word out that this is a must-see film event.”

Citing robust support from a range of consumer outlets from food and fashion to hospitality and travel, James Ngo, SVP of Franchise Management for Legendary Entertainment, adds, “The beautiful visuals and cuteness of the Pokémon in Pokemon Detective Pikachu are resonating with our partners in China. The film is a perfect vehicle for these brands to speak to a family audience, from children to parents and young adults.”

Activating in several territories including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, China and Korea, 7-Eleven’s multi-faceted campaign launched on April 10 with a digital, outdoor and in-theater campaign showcasing an exciting interactive AR experience within its 7 Rewards loyalty platform through the 7-Eleven app. Within the app, fans can become part of 7-Eleven’s Neighborhood Watch to search for missing Pokémon for points and prizes. In stores, 7-Eleven’s customers visiting participating locations are greeted with fully integrated signage and will find a treasure trove of fun Pokémon and Pokemon Detective Pikachu items, including a limited edition themed Mystery Slurpee drink and Hi-Hat Mocha coffee flavor tied to a scene from the movie, as well as limited edition custom-branded products such as Pokemon Detective Pikachu chocolate bars, cookies and cupcakes, as well as collectible Slurpee cups, coffee tumblers and straws, Pokémon merchandise and exclusive Pokémon cards.

Global partner Burger King, fresh from their success with Warner Bros. on the blockbuster Aquaman, is rolling out a special kid’s meal with six “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” premiums in its 13K locations worldwide, including the U.S. and China. The program will invite families into the world of the film and will introduce them to six of the film’s prominent characters. Burger King is supporting their efforts with messaging in and outside their restaurants, online and with TV media in select markets and international territories. Typically a fast food partner can bring as much as $50M in media value to a tentpole’s promotional campaign.

Another global partner, Delta Air Lines, is launching an exclusive, in-flight, behind-the-scenes content piece across nearly 100% of its domestic and international fleet, and will feature the piece on their Spotlight channel, which highlights the best of the carrier’s in-flight entertainment.

Pillsbury and its parent company, General Mills, has parlayed its existing license with The Pokémon Company International to introduce custom packaging with theatrical artwork on its popular Pokémon Shape sugar cookies.

Additionally, Build-A-Bear joins the party with a film-themed scavenger hunt at select locations worldwide.

In US/Canada, frozen yogurt store Menchie’s, will offer “POKÉMON Detective Pikachu” themed cakes and collectible cups, and a social media sweepstakes giveaway of film-themed gift packs.

Highlights of the China campaign include Genting Cruise Lines, covering mainland China, Hong Kong and Singapore, with onboard themed media and costume character meet-and-greets. Major dairy distributor Yili Group will support the film with fun pop-up stores in 40 cities, outdoor media and packaging throughout its retail outlets. And Luckin Coffee, the country’s second-largest and rapidly expanding coffee shop, will play on the film’s coffee references with themed cups and in-store displays in tandem with a social media push on Wechat to its nearly 300K followers.