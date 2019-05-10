‘Pokemon Detective Pikachu’ Earns Great $5.7M Thursday; ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Heads For $700M+

The Legendary/Warner Bros. Ryan Reynolds-voiced pic gobbled up $5.7M last night from showtimes beginning at 4PM. It a great amount not far from New Line’s $5.9M Thursday night for Shazam! which turned in a $20.3M Friday for a $53.5M 3-day. Pokemon Detective Pikachu is poised for a $50M-$55M opening. Warners has done right by the franchise before when it opened the first title stateside in 1999, Pokemon: The First Movie, to a notable $31M at 3,043 theaters (unadjusted for inflation and big for the day).

A $5.7M evening is a very healthy start, and a sober sign that the marketplace is loosening up from Avengers: Endgame‘s grip. Yes, two blockbusters have shown to co-exist in the marketplace (i.e. Jurassic World and a Pixar film), but Endgame was unprecedented, and Warners was smart to avoid having Pikachu immediately in Endgame‘s wake. The Anthony and Joe Russo Brothers-directed feature is still strong with $7.5M last night, the best for all films in regular release, putting its two week running total at $660.4M. The film will cross $700M this weekend and beat Black Panther this weekend ($700M), to become the third highest film at the domestic B.O. with third weekend estimates in the $80M-$85M range. It took Force Awakens 16 days to cross $700M, and Endgame looks to tie that record. It took Black Panther 171 days to cross $700M, while Avatar crossed the mark in 72 days. Star Wars: Force Awakens ($936.6M) and Avatar ($760.5M) remain in Endgame‘s record gross path as the Disney/Marvel title pegs its way up the list for the top grossing films of all-time at the domestic B.O.

Pikachu also bests the preview nights of DreamWorks Animation’s How To Train Your Dragon 3 ($3M), Sony’s Spider-Man: Spider Verse from December ($3.5M) and Warner Bros.’ Lego Batman Move ($2.2M). Pikachua cost a net $150M before P&A.

United Artists Releasing has MGM’s Dirty Rotten Scoundrels femme reboot The Hustle playing at 3,007 is looking at $12M this weekend. Previews to date have earned $774K. Critics are snooty about the film at 16%. But it’s not for them, it’s for female audiences looking to have fun who are fans of Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson.

STXfilms’ senior female-skewing Poms from eOne took in $225K last night from approximately 2,000 screens. Previews started at 3PM. Compared to other senior skewing movies, Poms was less than the previews nights of Book Club a year ago ($625K), The Intern ($650K) and Going in Style‘s ($600K). The pic expands to 2,750 today. Poms is eyeing $7M-$10M, but critics are not cheering for it at 30% Rotten. STX bought Poms at AFM for $8M-$9M. Both Poms and The Hustle are hoping on great Sunday grosses given the spike among female moviegoers on Mothers Day.

Fox Searchlight has Tolkien at 1,425 locations which will likely fall in low single digits off a 48% Rotten Tomatoes score given the period pic’s aim at sophisticated audiences. Nicholas Hou