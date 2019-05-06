Pilots ‘Beast Mode’ & ‘Constance’ Not Going Forward At TNT

EXCLUSIVE: TNT has passed on its two outstanding pilots: Beast Mode, starring Anika Noni Rose, and Constance, headlined by Elisabeth Shue. Both had been picked up in July.

TNT is going through a transition currently. TBS EVP Original Programming Brett Weitz was named General Manager for TNT and TBS in January as TNT EVP Original Programming Sarah Aubrey became Head of Original Content for WarnerMedia’s digital platform. Additionally, the Turner networks were recently put under the oversight of Bob Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment.

“Still being figured out,” Weitz said of TNT’s programming direction in February. “My biggest mandate has always been [to] look at how our world exists right now. I don’t want to do really dark, depressing dramas. I think there is a lot of people who do that and do it well. There is a need for, I wouldn’t say levity, but I want to do things that give people a little bit of respite from their day-to-day, that doesn’t require them to do homework, that doesn’t require them to take a Valium when they are finished watching it. I want people to enjoy our programming and enjoy the experience watching it.”

TNT has two ongoing original scripted series, Animal Kingdom and Claws, and three upcoming ones: Snowpiercer, Raised by Wolves and Tell Me Your Secrets.

Written and executive produced by David Schneiderman and directed by Tina Mabry, Beast Mode was inspired by the life of legendary boxing trainer Ann Wolfe.

Pulling herself and her two daughters up from poverty, abuse, homelessness and criminality, Marsha Blackstone (Rose) reached the pinnacle of boxing as a fighter and has become equally as successful a trainer known for unconventional methods and a fiercely combative style. Driven by the belief that any step backward is a slippery slope to her former life, when the boxer Marsha trained to a world title fires her, this complex and inspiring woman is determined to find a new fighter to eclipse the one she lost. But her emotional baggage and militant style could be her undoing in her professional and personal life, especially with her two grown daughters and a new baby on the way.

Also executive producing were Stefanie Huie and Macro’s Charles D. King, Kim Roth and Poppy Hanks. Macro produced in association with Studio T.

Written by KC Perry and directed by Jesse Peretz, Constance was produced by Team Downey, in association with Sonar Entertainment and Studio T, with Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, Bill Dubuque, Tom Lesinski, Jenna Santoianni, Peretz, Shue and Perry serving as executive producers.

Constance was described as a fun, darkly humorous, veneer-stripping story about one woman’s refusal to fade into obsolescence. It follows Constance Young (Shue), a former beauty queen-turned-small-town bureaucrat whose life is thrown into turmoil after her husband’s mysterious death. Realizing she and her family are on the verge of financial ruin, Constance turns to cooking the books at City Hall, while simultaneously trying to reinvent herself through the hyper-competitive world of direct-sales cosmetics.

