Picture It Productions Inks First-Look Deal With CBS TV Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Picture It Productions has set a first-look deal with CBS Television Studios. The two-year pact comes as Picture It previously developed projects with CBS TV Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Productions including a Josh Reims military medical drama last fall.

Atlanta-based Picture It Prods. is topped by its three founders, Head of Development and actor-writer-producer Lance Krall (Spike TV’s The Lance Krall Show, VH1’s Free Radio), director-producer and Head of Production Peter Siaggas (Lance Krall Show, Free Radio, Jimmy Kimmel Live!) and Head of Legal and Business Affairs Peter Stathopoulos.

Krall Picture It Prods.

The company has several projects in development including Party Girls, a project with Laurence Fishburne’s Cinema Gypsy and Platform One that earlier this year landed a script-to-series deal at Freeform. The half-hour, single-camera coming-of-age dramedy is inspired by the true story of Ericka Suzanne, daughter of the first female leader of the Black Panther Party.

Additional shows in various stages include a project at Pop TV with Flower Films, a children’s animated project at Pocket.watch, and two untitled projects with Doug Robinson and Sony Pictures TV.

Picture It Productions is repped by Paradigm and attorneys Jonathan Moonves and Gordon Bobb at Del Shaw.