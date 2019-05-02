Click to Skip Ad
Philippines Pay-TV Broadcaster Orient Cable and Telecommunications Blasted For Airing Pirated ‘Avengers: Endgame’

A pay-TV broadcaster in the Philippines has been blasted for airing a pirated version of Avengers: Endgame.

Orient Cable and Telecommunications, a cable operator in the city of Dipolog, aired the superhero blockbuster a day after it came out theatrically in the country. Theatrical distributor Teatro de Dapitan is now filing legal action, accusing Orient of violating the Anti-Camcording Act of 2010.

The charges were filed on Wednesday, according to Teatro de Dapitan legal counsel Chebeelyn Balucan, reports local press outlet ABS-CBN News.

The operator could face a fine of up to $30,000 dollars and a threat of imprisonment for its executives.

This comes as Avengers: Endgame rocketed past $1B overseas and this weekend, the team will assemble to pass the $2B worldwide threshold. The Anthony and Joe Russo-directed movie also crossed the $500M mark in China.

