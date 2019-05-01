Peyton List Joins Lili Taylor & Stefania LaVie Owen In ‘Paper Spiders’

EXCLUSIVE: Former Disney Channel star Peyton List is set to play opposite Lili Taylor and Stefania LaVie Owen in Paper Spiders, the Inon Spampanier-directed indie drama about coming-of-age in the shadow of mental illness. Shampanier and Natalie Shampanier wrote the script for the film, which will shoot in in Syracuse, NY.

List will play the best friend to Owen’s character, Melanie, a high school senior struggling to help her mother Dawn (Taylor), whose paranoid delusions spiral out of control.

Producers are Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures and Cranium Entertainment’s Ash Christian.

List is perhaps best known for her role as Emma Ross in Disney Channel’s Jessie series and its spinoff Bunk’d. She also starred in the Hulu series, Light As A Feather, and recurred on n YouTube Red’s Cobra Kai series. On the film side, she’ll next appear in MGM’s Valley Girl musical comedy remake.

She’s repped by CAA.