Peter Mayhew Dies: ‘Star Wars’ Chewbacca Actor Was 74

Peter Mayhew, the actor known for playing Chewbacca in the original Star Wars trilogy and two other films in the series, has died. He was 74.

Mayhew died April 30 at his North Texas home, his family announced on Twitter.

The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. pic.twitter.com/YZ5VLyuK0u — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) May 2, 2019

Born in leafy Surrey, England, the towering Mayhew played the hirsute Chewbacca character from 1977 to 2015, beginning with the original Star Was film and carrying through to Star Wars: The Force Awakens before he retired from the challenging role that charmed millions of fans but never gave a glimpse of his true face on screen. For Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), Mayhew handed off the Yeti-like role off to Finnish newcomer Joonas Suotamo, a former Penn State University basketball player who was born a year after Return of the Jedi (1985) closed out the original trilogy in George Lucas’ space opera.

Mayhew’s first acting job came during the Bicentennial in the uncredited role of the malevolent minotar in Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger. He was discovered by the producers after they saw a photograph in a newspaper feature about men with inordinately large feet. The rangy Brit needed every bit of that footing to support his 7-foot-3 frame.

Star Wars creator Lucas found his future Wookiee when Mayhew was still working as an orderly who had to duck while using the corridors of the radiology department of King’s College Hospital in London. It was reported that Lucas told him that all he had to do to be cast in the Chewie role was to stand up.

Mayhew played Chewbacca — Han Solo’s heroic right hand known for his plaintive howl/wail — in five Star Wars films: the original trilogy (Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi), Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, after which he retired. Mayhew also played the role in TV’s infamous 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special; in appearances on Glee, The Muppet Show and Donny and Marie;and once while reading the Top 10 List on Late Show with David Letterman.

He also appeared as the iconic character in myriad short films, videos and video games — including 2015’s wildly popular Battlefront — and recorded dialogue for the Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 3 finale episode “Wookiee Hunt”

Mayhew worked sporadically as an actor outside the Star Wars universe. His biggest non-galactic role was as the Tall Knight in Dark Towers, the 1981 BBC series that was part of its “Look and Read” program. Other credits include Terror (1978), Yesterday Was a Lie (2008) and most recently Killer Ink (2016).

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.