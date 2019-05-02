Peter Mayhew Remembered: Mark Hamill, Bob Iger & Others Mourn Chewbacca Actor As “Big Man With Even Bigger Heart”

Refresh for updates… Hollywood and the rest of the galaxy are remembering Peter Mayhew, the original Chewbacca actor who died Tuesday at 74. He was best known for playing iconic hairy Wookiee in the 1977-83 Star Wars trilogy, and two other films in the historic franchise.
Here is a sampling of tributes.
“A sad day for millions of fans,” wrote George Takei, who voiced the Neimoidian General Lok Durd in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
