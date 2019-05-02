Peter Mayhew Remembered: Mark Hamill, Bob Iger & Others Mourn Chewbacca Actor As “Big Man With Even Bigger Heart”

Refresh for updates… Hollywood and the rest of the galaxy are remembering Peter Mayhew, the original Chewbacca actor who died Tuesday at 74. He was best known for playing iconic hairy Wookiee in the 1977-83 Star Wars trilogy, and two other films in the historic franchise.

Here is a sampling of tributes.

He was the gentlest of giants-A big man with an even bigger heart who never failed to make me smile & a loyal friend who I loved dearly-I'm grateful for the memories we shared & I'm a better man for just having known him. Thanks Pete #RIPPeterMayhew #Heartbroken @TheWookieeRoars pic.twitter.com/8xbq9HEWF2 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 2, 2019

The @WaltDisneyCo mourns the loss of our beloved #chewbacca portrayer, #PeterMayhew. Peter was larger than life in so many ways…a gentle giant playing a gentle giant. Rest in peace. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 2, 2019

“A sad day for millions of fans,” wrote George Takei, who voiced the Neimoidian General Lok Durd in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Sad to hear of Peter Mayhew's passing. So long, Chewie, may the force be with you. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) May 2, 2019

God Bless Peter Mayhew pic.twitter.com/tm5N3vw1Op — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 2, 2019

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Peter Mayhew. He was our beloved companion in a galaxy far, far, away. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and fans. The force will be with you always, Peter. — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) May 2, 2019