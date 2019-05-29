Pamela Adlon Boards Universal’s Untitled Judd Apatow-Pete Davidson Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Pamela Adlon has joined the cast of Universal’s untitled Judd Apatow-Pete Davidson comedy, which is set to start shooting soon in New York. She joins the already announced cast of Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Maude Apatow and Bel Powley who star alongside Davidson. Apatow directs and wrote the pic with Davidson and Dave Sirus.

Adlon is the writer, producer, director and star of the FX comedy series Better Things, now in its third season. She recently starred in Paramount’s Transformers spinoff Bumblee. Additional credits include FX’s Louie, Showtime’s Californication and Fox’s King of the Hill, for which she won an Emmy for outstanding voice-over performance.

Aldon has two Emmy noms in the Best Actress Comedy category for Better Things, and four Emmys from her work on Louie (two for best comedy series, one for comedy writing and another for comedy series guest actress).

Apatow, who won an Emmy last year for her his HBO documentary The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling, will produce for his Apatow Productions alongside Barry Mendel. Together, their shared producing credits include the Oscar-nominated The Big Sick and Bridesmaids as well as This Is 40, Trainwreck and Funny People.

Universal Senior EVP Production Erik Baiers will oversee production on behalf of the studio.

Adlon is represented by ID and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.