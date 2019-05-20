‘Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels’: Amy Madigan, Brent Spiner & Lin Shaye To Recur In Showtime Sequel Series

EXCLUSIVE: Amy Madigan (Gone Baby Gone), Brent Spiner (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and Lin Shaye (There’s Something About Mary) are set to recur in Showtime’s upcoming series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, a follow-up to Penny Dreadful from the original series’ creator, writer and executive producer John Logan.

A spiritual descendant of the story set in Victorian-era London, the next chapter will employ a new vision, new characters and storylines. It opens in 1938 Los Angeles; a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) is embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

Madigan will play Miss Adelaide Finnister, the mother of the charismatic radio evangelist Sister Molly (Kerry Bishé). Miss Adelaide shrewdly manages the church’s finances and oversees the growing religious empire.

Spiner will portray Capt. Ned Vanderhoff, the Precinct Captain at the Hollenbeck police station in Boyle Heights – the boss of Tiago Vega (Zovatto) and Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane). A veteran officer under a lot pressure, Vanderhoff struggles to keep a lid on the volatile and changing city.

Shaye will play Dottie Minter, a friend and ally of Detective Lewis Michener (Lane) Cunning, wry and clever, Dottie is an invaluable operative in the battle against Third Reich espionage in Los Angeles.

The series stars Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Adriana Barraza, Jessica Garza, Johnathan Nieves and Nathan Lane.

Logan is the series’ creator, writer and executive producer. Michael Aguilar also executive produces, along with the original’s EPs Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris, both of Neal Street Productions. Logan’s Desert Wolf Productions will produce, and James Bagley will serve as co-executive producer. Paco Cabezas is set to direct multiple episodes. Production on the drama series is expected to begin later this year.

Madigan’s performances in Twice in a Lifetime and Roe v. Wade earned her Oscar and Emmy nominations, respectively. She is also a three-time Golden Globe nominee, winning for Roe v. Wade. She will next be seen in upcoming American Woman, Antlers and The Last Full Measure. Madigan is repped by Buchwald and Anonymous Content.

Best known for his role as Lt. Commander Data in the Star Trek franchise, Spiner has also appeared in Outcast, Blunt Talk, Independence Day: Resurgence, Ray Donovan, and Warehouse 13, among others. He is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Stagecoach Entertainment.

Known for her performance as Magda in There’s Something About Mary, Shaye will next be seen in upcoming The Grudge. Her previous credits include A Nightmare on Elm Street, Critters, Insidious, Dead End and Amityville: A New Generation, among others. She is repped by Buchwald and Rugolo Entertainment.