‘Pen15’ & ‘Ramy’ Renewed For Season 2 On Hulu

Hulu has ordered second seasons of its freshman comedies Pen15 and Ramy. The news comes two weeks after the streamer renewed its other rookie sitcom, Shrill.

Set for a 14-episode Season 2, Pen15 is described as “middle school as it actually happened.” The series from AwesomenessTV is co-written, created by and stars real-life longtime buds Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. They play 13-year-old versions of themselves as middle school outcasts at the turn of the 21st century — surrounded by actual 13-year-olds. The best day of their lives can turn into the worst with the stroke of a gel pen. Erskine, Konkle and their co-writer Sam Zvibleman executive produce alongside Marc Provissiero, Brooke Pobjoy, Becky Sloviter and the Lonely Island trio of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer.

Set for a 10-episode sophomore run, Ramy follows first-generation Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Ramy Youssef), who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. Produced by A24, the series explores the challenges of being caught between a Muslim community who believes life is a moral test and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences. Youssef writes Ramy, which he created with Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch. They executive produce along with Jerrod Carmichael and Ravi Nandan.

Pen15 and Ramy currently rank among the top 10 new TV shows on Metacritic, with Shrill at No. 18.