Peggy Lipton arrives at the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 Presentation on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Peggy Lipton, who died yesterday at age 72, was an icon for a generation of women at a critical time in civil rights history. Her friends and those affected by her performances and symbolism remembered her today with an online outpouring.

The lovely Peggy Lipton has left us. pic.twitter.com/Qj4iS8YwsL — Steven Weber (@TheStevenWeber) May 12, 2019

I know I wanted to be her on The Mod Squad growing up… RIP #PeggyLipton https://t.co/E05jmY5KRN — Brooke Smith (@Iam_BrookeSmith) May 12, 2019

This is a heartbreak. What a woman. A new bright star in the heavens https://t.co/qvbBq2aTNt — Kathy Valentine (@Kathy_Valentine) May 12, 2019

Oh my God. I’m broken hearted to hear of the passing of my friend Peggy Lipton. We had known each Other for many years and her beautiful girls were the loves of her life. She was an exquisite human being On all levels. god bless you. KIDADA and Rashida she’s your angel. — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) May 12, 2019