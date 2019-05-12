Peggy Lipton Dead: ‘Mod Squad’ And ‘Twin Peaks’ Actress Was 72

Peggy Lipton, a former model and actress known for her roles on TV’s The Mod Squad and Twin Peaks, has died after battling cancer, according to published reports. She was 72.

Lipton’s daughters from her marriage to music producer Quincy Jones, Rashida and Kidada Jones, announced her death Saturday.

“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” the two said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”

Lipton was initially diagnosed with and treated for colon cancer at age 56.

The actress launched her television career with a series of guest roles, and landed the iconic role as flower child Julie Barnes on ABC’s Mod Squad. The series co-starred Michael Cole and Clarence Williams III, and ran from 1968 to 1973. Lipton won a Golden Globe and received four Emmy nominations for the role.

Lipton was born in New York City in 1946, and raised on Long Island. She began modeling at age 15 before giving acting a try a few years later.

She had a decades-long acting career, with other credits including the miniseries Secrets, TV’s Crash, Alias and Angie Tribeca, in which she played daughter Rashida Jones’ mom.

Lipton married legendary producer Jones in 1974, and the two divorced in 1990. She is survived by her two daughters.