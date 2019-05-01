Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Pain & Glory’ Set For October 4 Bow By Sony Pictures Classics

Just in time for awards season, Sony Pictures Classics has set October 4 as the release date for Oscar winner Pedro Almodóvar’s newest film, Pain & Glory. Sony International opened the film in Spain March 22 and it makes its big debut in competition at Cannes. The film reunites Almodovar with Antonio Banderas, his collaborator on films including the actor’s breakout, Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down and Women On The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Asier Etxeandia, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Raúl Arévalo, Nora Navas, Julieta Serrano, and Penélope Cruz are all involved.

The film tells of a series of re-encounters experienced by Salvador Mallo, a film director in his physical decline. Some of them in the flesh, others remembered. First loves, second loves, his mother, mortality, an actor with whom the director worked, the sixties, the eighties, the present and the emptiness, the immeasurable emptiness at the impossibility of continuing to film. The film talks about creation, about the difficulty of separating it from one’s own life and about the passions that give it meaning and hope. In recovering his past, Salvador finds the urgent need to recount it, and in that need he also finds his salvation.

Written and directed by Almodóvar, the film was produced by Agustín Almodóvar through their company El Deseo and Esther García.

SPC yesterday acquired the Ira Sachs-directed Frankie, which is also competing at Cannes.