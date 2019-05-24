‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator Steven Knight Adapting Ben Macintyre’s SAS: Rogue Heroes As TV Drama

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is to adapt Ben Macintyre’s book SAS: Rogue Heroes as a TV drama after Kudos optioned the novel.

Knight is writing the script for the adaptation with the Endemol Shine UK company. The story tells how the world’s most renowned and ruthless special forces unit, the SAS, came to exist. He has scored access to secret archives to tell the definitive account of SAS history.

There is currently no broadcaster attached.

The drama will bring to life the revolutionary thinking which led to the creation of a new form of combat and warfare. Celebrating the glory, action and camaraderie at the heart of this story, the series will delve into the psychology of the flawed, reckless but brave group of maverick officers and men who formed the SAS in the darkest days of WW2.

Knight said, “This will be a secret history telling the story of exceptional soldiers who decided battles and won wars only to then disappear back into the shadows. We will shine a light on remarkable true events informed by the people who shaped them.”

Martin Haines, joint Managing Director for Kudos, said, “The sheer scale of the adventures brilliantly told by Ben, and the extraordinary and varied characters involved, make this an incredibly exciting project. With Steven on board we have the opportunity to redefine the genre completely.”

Karen Wilson, joint Managing Director for Kudos, added: “Steven is the perfect writer to bring this incredibly rich and powerful story to life. Imagine the men at the heart of this story being drawn with the same colour, character and compassion as the iconic characters which feature across Steven’s work and you get a sense of the huge potential of this project.”