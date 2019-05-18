Peabody, FX Partner For TV Special With Hasan Minhaj On Race And Representation

The storied Peabody Awards and cable network FX have partnered on a TV special airing this summer where winning writers and producers will explore key social issues from race to rape culture to multicultural representation in media.

Peabody executive director Jeffrey Jones announced the documentary-style show, called Stories of the Year, at the 78th Annual Peabody Awards ceremony in New York on Saturday night.

Jones said the special “will showcase award-winning content at a critical time in public discourse and further social conversation in meaningful ways.”

Den of Thieves is producing for FX, with exec producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Chris Choun and co-executive producer Jeff Roe.

The show features comedian Hasan Minhaj moderating a roundtable with current and former Peabody winners including Steven Canals (Pose), Paula Lavigne (Spartan Silence: Crisis at Michigan State), Terence Nance (Random Acts of Flyness) and Tracy Heather Strain (Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart).

The special will also feature footage from the 78th annual awards evening. The event launched in 1941 to celebrate excellence in broadcasting, which back then meant only radio.

The premiere date has not yet been announced.

Minhaj is also being presented with a 2018 Peabody Award for his Netflix comedy-satire series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.

“Peabody Awards curate the best in storytelling to promote greater empathy and shift thinking about the world around us. As such, we are uniquely positioned to demonstrate how diverse narratives reflect who we are as people,” Jones said from the stage at Cipriani Wall Street.

There were nine entertainment winners for 2018 — from HBO’s Barry to BBC America’s Killing Eve and a special institutional honor for Sesame Street. Rita Moreno received a Peabody Career Achievement Award.

All awards were culled from more than 1,200 entries from television, radio, podcasts and the web in entertainment, news, documentary, children’s and public service programming.

Ronan Farrow hosted Saturday’s event. The investigative journalist’s exposé on Harvey Weinstein in The New Yorker helped launch the #MeToo movement.