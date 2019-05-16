NBCU International Studios’ Paul Randle Named Managing Director At Troika

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Randle has been appointed to the newly-created position of Managing Director at Troika, the drama division of management company YMU Group. Randle is moving over from his post at NBCUniversal International Studios where he has been Senior Legal and Commercial Officer.

The new role will provide strategic leadership for Troika, which became the drama arm of YMU after it merged with management firm James Grant Group (now YMU). YMU is a global integrated management and professional services company, which includes 14 brands under one umbrella and works with a roster of clients across international entertainment, film, music, radio, television and sport. It has offices in London, Manchester, LA, DC and New York.

At NBCU, Randle’s role was across all scripted and unscripted television production including Heyday TV, Working Title Television, Carnival and Matchbox. He previously held posts at Universal Pictures and Avalon Entertainment.

Of the move, Randle says,“I am delighted to have been offered the opportunity to work alongside this incredibly talented team as we look to build on Troika’s unrivaled reputation for taste and deal-making with our ambitious plans for growth. It’s truly a privilege to have the opportunity to support the wonderful talent that Troika represents – I can’t wait to get started.”

Neil Rodford, YMU Group’s CEO, adds, “I am pleased to have been able to persuade someone of Paul’s caliber to come and join us. The board of our drama division is committed to providing a world-class service to our clients. This appointment is an example of our commitment to do so. I am excited to work alongside Paul and learn from him.”

Conor McCaughan, Troika Director says, “We are very excited to welcome Paul to our team. In a rapidly changing landscape, it is a huge asset to both us and our clients to have someone of his calibre assist us in our desire to deliver exceptional representation for our clients.”