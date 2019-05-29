‘Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj’: Jim Margolis Departs As Showrunner Of Netflix Series; Steve Bodow To Replace Him

EXCLUSIVE: Jim Margolis is stepping down as executive producer and showrunner of Netflix’s weekly talk series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. Margolis will depart his post this summer after production wraps on the show’s current third cycle of episodes. He will be succeeded by former The Daily Show executive producer Steve Bodow, reuniting with Daily Show alum Minhaj.

Verve

Margolis, who also served as a writer, oversaw the launch of the New York-based Patriot Act in 2018 and its three cycles to date spanning 19 episodes, including the current one slated to end its six-episode run on June 16. He will be returning to Los Angeles to be with his family but will remain involved with the show as a consulting producer.

Margolis and Bodow are both Daily Show veterans; Margolis worked on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart from 2001 to 2012, rising to co-executive producer; Bodow was on The Daily Show from 2002 to 2018, working with hosts Stewart and Trevor Noah, most recently as executive producer. Minhaj and Bodow departed The Daily Show with Trevor Noah within a few months of each other in 2018-2019 having worked closely together on the program for four years. Additionally, Bodow consulted on Minhaj’s 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech.

Margolis also previously was a co-executive producer on HBO’s Veep and executive producer/showrunner of Comedy Central’s Hood Adjacent. His credits also include Starz’s Blunt Talk and Adult Swim’s Newsreaders.

Comedy Central

Bodow will take the helm of Patriot Act as executive producer/showrunner beginning with the show’s fourth cycle of new episodes. Netflix greenlighted Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj in 2018 with a 32-episode order.

Bodow considers successfully relaunching The Daily Show with host Noah as one of the highlights of his nearly 17-year Daily Show tenure, along with The Daily Show Presents: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library, on which he served as executive producer/content director. He spent more than a decade with Stewart in positions including staff writer, head writer and EP. During his stint on The Daily Show, Bodow shared in two Peabody Awards, 23 Emmy Nominations and 14 wins.

Minhaj also serves as an executive producer of Patriot Act, as do series co-creator Prashanth Venkataramanujam, Art & Industry’s Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman, and Haven Entertainment’s Jennie Church-Cooper.

Earlier this year, Patriot Act won a Peabody Award and two Webbys, and Minhaj was named to the 2019 TIME 100 list.