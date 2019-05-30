‘Patrick Melrose’: Creative Team In Talks To Bring Back Showtime & Sky Limited Series For Second Season

EXCLUSIVE: The creative team behind Patrick Melrose, the BAFTA-winning Benedict Cumberbatch-fronted drama, are in active discussions about bringing the limited series back for a second run.

Patrick Melrose was originally set up as a five-episode order with each episode of the show based on one of Edward St Aubyn’s novels. Although all of the novels were used for the David Nicholls-penned adaptation, Deadline understands that Cumberbatch and the producers are looking at ways to carry on the story.

The series, which was directed by Edward Berger and produced by Michael Jackson’s Two Cities Television, Little Island Productions and Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch, aired on Showtime in the U.S. and Sky Atlantic in the UK in May 2018.

The producers are now eyeing plans for a follow-up. Little Island founder Helen Flint told Deadline that the discussions are timely given that Nicholls has just finished his latest novel, Sweet Sorrow. “I don’t know what Edward St Aubyn thinks but the conversation is ongoing. We’re getting very close to Teddy’s age now, as to what happens and where we even go with that. It’s a fascinating idea,” she said.

The series centered on Cumberbatch’s Melrose, struggling to overcome the damage inflicted by a horribly abusive father and the mother who tacitly condoned his behavior. The final episode sees Melrose get sober, bury his mother, deal with the fact that she didn’t protect him from his father and ultimately find redemption.

One of the creative suggestions seems to be to check in with the character, which is based on St Aubyn himself, ten years after these experiences.

“We’ve closed ourselves at the point of redemption of a man who has had a family, who has maybe finally forgiven, maybe he has got there. To return and say ‘is it successful?’ is everybody’s conversation about themselves. It’s worth having a conversation. I don’t love the character in any given way, I don’t hate him either but I like his company. I think in a way he illuminates our society in a way that is unique. From a personal point of view, I’d love to do it,” added Flint.

Cumberbatch alluded to plans to return to the character when he picked up two BAFTAs earlier this month – for best actor and best mini-series. “[Patrick Melrose] was condensed brilliantly on both sides of the book and the screenplay, an incredible director, a fantastic producing team, and a family of [heads of department] and cast that you really couldn’t repeat, although we’d like to,” he said on the night.

Similarly, Sky drama chief Cameron Roach, who was promoted to the position in February following the departure of Anne Mensah to Netflix, told Deadline that the pay-TV broadcaster was “actively engaging” with the creative team.

Patrick Melrose featured Jennifer Jason Leigh and Hugo Weaving as Melrose’s parents with the cast also including Anna Madeley, Blythe Danner, Allison Williams, Pip Torrens, Jessica Raine, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Holliday Grainger, Indira Varma and Celia Imrie.