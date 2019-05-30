Bong Joon-Ho’s Palme d’Or Winner ‘Parasite’ Invades U.S. This Fall

NEON has just dated the stateside release for Bong Joon-ho’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Parasite for October 11 in New York and Los Angeles. The distributor will give the pic a traditional art house theatrical release, positioning Parasite for awards season. It remains TBD if South Korea selects Parasite as their foreign film Oscar submission.

The CJ Entertainment pic opened in its homeland of South Korea today and is expected to rival Warner Bros/Legendary massive Godzilla: King of the Monsters for the top spot. Natch, Bong’s movies are big South Korea, i.e., his 2014 title Snowpiercer made close to $60 million there, and 2007’s The Host made close to $65M.

Parasite, about a low-income family who works its way into a rich family’s lives as household employees with zany results, won the Palme d’Or unanimously at Cannes over the weekend.

Parasite marks Bong’s comeback to Korean-language film following Netflix’s Okja and The Weinstein Company/Radius’ Snowpiercer. It is also the auteur’s fourth collaboration with Song Kang-Ho (Snowpiercer, The Host, Memories of Murder), who stars in the film. Parasite also reps the fifth collaboration between NEON CEO Tom Quinn and Bong after Quinn released Snowpiercer to become one of the highest-grossing multi-platform titles of all time.

Kwak Sin Ae and Jang Young Hwan from Barunson E&A Corp produced, with CJ Entertainment handling international sales and set to distribute in Korea.