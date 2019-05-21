Paramount Snags ‘Party Girls’ Film Pitch From ‘Legally Blonde’ Scribes Kirsten Smith & Karen McCullah; Todd Garner Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures has picked up Party Girls, an original pitch from Legally Blonde screenwriting duo Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah with Todd Garner attached to produce via his Broken Road Productions banner. Garner is the producer behind films like Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 & 2, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, The Possession of Hannah Grace, and Isn’t It Romantic.

Party Girls is a female ensemble comedy about a group of party girls from the Studio 54 era who reunite in the present day, now in their seventies, to continue the party.

Together, McCullah and Smith also co-wrote the screenplays for teen rom-coms 10 Things I Hate About You and She’s the Man as well as served as executive producers on The House Bunny and The Ugly Truth.

Smith co-created the upcoming Netflix series, Trinkets, which is based on her young adult novel of the same name. The show hails from Viacom’s Awesomeness and stars Brianna Hildebrand, Kiana Madeira, and Quintessa Swindell. McCullah recently rewrote the upcoming Twin Blades action film for Kristal and Lauren Shuler Donner Productions.

Smith is repped by Verve, Kaplan/Perrone and attorney Karl Austen. McCullah is repped by Seth Jaret.