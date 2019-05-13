Paradigm Names Chappel McCollister SVP Of Strategic Partnerships

Chappel McCollister has been hired as senior vice president of Strategic Partnerships at Paradigm Talent Agency.

McCollister will be based in the agency’s Nashville office and represent music clients with a focus on the Nashville roster across a range of areas, including brand & corporate partnerships, premium VIP experiences, product licensing, and strategic investments.

“We’re ecstatic to welcome Chappel into our Paradigm Nashville collective,” Nashville Office Leader Jonathan Levine, said in a statement. “Chappel, with his extraordinary global purview and expertise, as well as his approach to artist development and career building, perfectly aligns with our philosophies of elevating our level of service and strategic partnerships to unprecedented heights. Game On.”

Added McCollister: “I am extremely excited to join the Paradigm team. I have long admired their strategic approach to artist development. Paradigm’s passion for music and the artist is contagious. I’m honored to be a part of such an innovative and collaborative organization.”

McCollister joins Paradigm from the artist management company Sandbox Entertainment, where he executive produced the Showtime documentary Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul, chronicling country artists Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s 2017 tour. McCollister most recently worked with Mattel to launch their 60th anniversary Barbie doll featuring Kelsea Ballerini.