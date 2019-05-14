Paradigm Hires Ashley Hanley, Ups Trio Of Trainees To Agent

Click to Skip Ad
Paradigm has hired Ashley Hanley as a talent agent and promoted a trio of New York-based trainees — Valerie Champeau (Talent), Katelyn Dougherty (Book Publishing) and Rachel Ellicott (Theatre Lit & Content) — to agent status.

Hanley, who had been at APA, will be based in Los Angeles and brings with her clients including Sinqua Walls (BET’s American Soul, Netflix’s Otherhood), Parisa Fitz-Henley (NBC’s Midnight, Texas, STX’s My Spy, Sony/Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island), Yvette Monreal (Lionsgate’s Rambo: Last Blood, DC Comics’ Stargirl), Tracy Ifeachor (USA’s Treadstone, ABC’s Quantico), Emeraude Toubia (Freeform’s Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments) and Darren Mann (Giant Little Ones, Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

Paradigm AgentsChampeau’s roster of clients include Austin Crute (Annapurna’s Booksmart, Netflix’s Daybreak) and Jacob Tobia, whose memoir Sissy: A Coming-Of-Gender Story is in development with Legendary TV and Michael Lannan.

Dougherty’s clients include Tim McKeon, dietitian-nutritionist Tracy Lockwood Beckerman, pop culture commentator Jill Gutowitz, and podcaster Jeffrey Masters.

Ellicott’s theater roster includes director Sherri Eden Barber; composers/lyricists Keith Harrison, Laura Nicole Harrison, Billy Recce, Tor Hyams, and Lisa St. Lou; playwrights Laura Zlatos, Josh Wilder, Matt Cox and Lekethia Dalcoe; and mentalist Vinny DePonto.

“We are committed to growing the next generation of agents and are proud to announce the promotion of three new agents based in our New York office. Valerie Champeau, Katelyn Dougherty and Rachel Ellicott have displayed an outstanding commitment to the artists we represent in Talent, Book Publishing and Theatre Lit & Content,” said Scott Metzger, Paradigm’s co-head of talent. “Ashley Hanley brings an incredible track record of discovering and nurturing talent across all formats. We welcome Ashley to the team and congratulate our new agents on their well-deserved promotions.”

