‘Pandora’: Priscilla Quintana To Headline The CW Summer Sci-Fi Action Series; Full Cast Set

EXCLUSIVE: Priscilla Quintana (Traffik) is set as the lead in Pandora, the CW’s upcoming summer sci-fi action series, from Mark A. Altman and Steve Kriozere’s (ABC’s Castle) Radioactive Fishtank, Vital Signs Entertainment and Starlings Television. Rounding out the series regular cast are Oliver Dench (Ride), Raechelle Bano (Home and Away), John Harlan Kim (The Librarians), Ben Radcliffe (The Evermoor Chronicles), Benita Sandhu (October), Martin Bobb-Semple (Free Rein) and Noah Huntley (The Royals, 28 Days Later). Production is underway in Bulgaria. A premiere date has not yet been set.

Set in the year 2199, Pandora centers on Jax (aka Pandora), played by Quintana, a resourceful young woman who has lost everything after the death of her parents but finds a new life at Earth’s Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the Galaxy from threats, both alien and human. When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must uncover the truth, and whether she will be humanity’s savior or the instrument of its destruction.

Quintana’s Jax is super smart, naturally inquisitive, empowered, and with a quick acerbic wit. As traumatic as the death of her parents was for her, her world will be turned upside down even more when she learns her whole life is a lie.

Dench will portray Xander Duvall. Brilliant, a intelligent and mysterious teacher’s assistant to Professor Donovan Osborn, which is actually a cover for his real role as a top operative in the Earth Confederacy Intelligence Services where his loyalties are tested between his obligation to Osborn and his love for Jax.

Banno will play Atria Nine. A bubbly, very loquacious, free spirited, sexually fluid, purple-haired young woman, she has a strange symbol tattooed on her neck denoting she is a clone who was once the property of the Adari sect. She has emancipated herself from the theocracy at great cost, both physically and emotionally. Although she comes across as amazingly upbeat, optimistic, and sweet, her cheery disposition hides a darkness in her soul… perhaps because she often wonders as a clone if she truly has one.

Kim is Greg Li, a brilliant medical student who is smart, laconic and charming as hell. His laid back manner belies his incredible, sharp intelligence and effortless charisma. Focused on his career, he discovers a kindred spirit in Jax.

Radcliffe will play Ralen. The son of the Zatarian ambassador, a humanoid alien species and former adversary of the Earth Confederacy, who must confront prejudice and hatred at the Academy from those who still blame the Zatarians for the brutal war between Earth and Zatar that only ended a few years earlier when the two warring races signed an armistice. The first Zatarian to ever matriculate at the Academy, Ralen isn’t trusted by most. Jax, however, is willing to give Ralen a chance even as the audience will question Ralen’s loyalties and motives throughout the series.

Sandhu is Delaney Pilar. Jax’s roommate. A brilliant, nannite-enhanced woman with cybernetic implants who is able to process information more quickly as she is perpetually connected to the Datastream. Because of her enhanced abilities, Pilar initially comes off as aloof and egotistical around others (“You act so superior.” “Because I am superior.”). Although her implants allow her to access the Datastream and the group mind of those in the Datacore, Pilar begins to question the decision to give up her individuality to the hive mind as a young child.

Bobb-Semple will play Thomas James Ross. Serious and driven, Thomas wants to be a fighter pilot until destiny takes a hand and he discovers his true abilities and values. Thomas is the son of a telepath who was genetically engineered during the war with the Zatarians, and retains some of his father’s esper abilities. Thomas, however, actually wants nothing to do with his estranged father who squanders his powers on gambling and seduction.

Huntley is Professor Donovan Osborn. A force of nature, Osborn is Jax’s Uncle and the Academy’s most respected and terrifying teacher. He is arrogant and demanding, but also brilliant and incredibly intimidating. But his role as a professor is only cover for his more pressing responsibilities in the Earth Intelligence Services.

Altman and Kriozere executive produce with Thomas P. Vitale, Karine Martin and Chris Philip for Radioactive Fishtank, Vital Signs Entertainment and Starlings Television.

“The biggest challenge of casting a new drama is to create an exciting, diverse family of actors,” said Altman. “And I cannot imagine a more dynamic or talented group of actors than the cast of Pandora. I can’t wait for audiences around the world to meet this incredible ensemble this summer.”

Quintana recent feature credits include Traffik and Polaroid. She also has guest starred on Lethal Weapon, Training Day and Masters of Sex. Quintana is repped by SDB Partners and LINK Entertainment.